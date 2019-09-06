news, story, article

By Anthony Apubeo, GNA



Bolgatanga, Sept. 6, GNA – The Tertiary Students Wing of the Bolgatanga, Nabdam, Bongo and Tongo (BONABOTO) has called on government to expedite the processes to convert the two remaining polytechnics, Bolgatanga and Wa, into technical universities.

The group made the call at a meeting organized in Bolgatanga by the Tertiary Students Wing of the BONABOTO.

In 2017, with the exception of the Bolgatanga and the Wa Polytechnics in the Upper East and Upper West regions respectively, government converted the other eight polytechnics in the country into technical universities.

The reason given for the inability of the two to be converted was that the two did not meet the criteria to be converted to technical universities.

However, according to the group, the Bolgatanga polytechnic which could not meet the criteria during the last assessment, has presently met all the requirements to be upgraded into a technical university and expressed worry about the undue delay by government to upgrade it.

Mr Joachim Elbazar Tizaaba, the National President of the BONABOTO Tertiary Students Wing, said by remaining polytechnics, the two were unable to compete effectively with the rest of the polytechnics that has been upgraded.

"This has already reflected in the reported dwindling numbers in admissions for the polytechnics. The matter requires urgent attention by the government to help upgrade and make the polytechnic relevant to produce the right human resource for our regions," he said.

Mr Tizaaba said the poor road networks in the region particularly the Bolgatanga –Bawku, the Bolgatanga –Wa road and the township roads were among the major problems confronting the region and appealed to government to expedite action in working on those roads.

Ms Imelda Asum-bono Agoo, the Vice National President the BONABOTO Tertiary Students Wing, reiterated the need for government to revamp the defunct factories in the region including the Pwalugu Tomato factory, the Zuarungu Meat factory and the rice mill to help generate jobs for the youth and reduce poverty.

She appealed to all students of the union especially those who benefited from the Educational Endowment Fund of BONABOTO and have completed their education, to contribute to the growth of the union.

She appealed to the Members of Parliament (MPs) from the area to support the activities of the Union, saying the leadership of the Union has on several occasions approached the MPs for support but has had no good response.

She said the Union condemned the recent upsurge of students’ disturbances in the second cycle institutions in the region and noted that BONABOTO Tertiary Students Wing would soon be embarking on civic education programmes for the schools.

Mr Francis Atotono, the Regional Chairman of BONABOTO, commended the BONABOTO Tertiary Students Wing for complementing the Mother Union’s efforts at development and entreated the members to play a leading role of ensuring that students in the area took their studies serious.

