By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Kwahu- Aduamoa (E/R), Oct. 18, GNA - Abusuapanyin Kwadwo Aseidu, a retired educationist has called on government to speed up the processes involved in absorbing of the Aduamoa Methodist Girls Senior High School into the public system.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency at Kwahu Aduamoa in the Kwahu East District of the Eastern Region, he said the operation of the school could be of immense benefit, considering the large number of students entering SHS because of the free SHS policy.

Abusuapanyin Asiedu explained that the absorption of the school into the public school system would be of great relief to the Kwahu Aduamoa and surrounding communities.

The school, which used to be a private school and now handed over to the government, has adequate infrastructure including, three spacious classrooms, dormitories, head teacher’s bungalow, dining hall, an office accommodation for the school head, electricity and water reservoir to store water for the students.

Abusuapanyin Asiedu said the school used to be a private SHS owned by the Sanaahene of Kwahu Aduamoa, Nana Kate Abankwa who handed over the school to the community and the community also handed it over to the government.

He said the community was ready to provide accommodation for teachers who would be posted to the area.

Abusuapanyin Asiedu said the traditional authorities of the area have availed an eight acre land for the school for future extensions and assured of the community’s readiness to support the government to run the school.

