By Hayford O-Akrofi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 11, GNA - Parents have been called to enroll all their children of school-going age in schools in order to benefit from President Nana Akufo-Addo's free Senior High School (SHS) educational policy.

With this, the children are likely to become not only useful citizens to themselves and their families but to the entire society.

Mr Kofi Ofori, Ablekumah North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said this when he toured some selected basic schools in the municipality during the "My First Day at School" programme.

The schools were Ansurudeen Islamic Basic School at Darkuman, Prince of Peace Catholic School at Kwashiebu, MacCarthy Hill Basic School at Awoshie, Maclean Cluster of Schools at Otaten, Saleria Cluster of Schools at Odorkor and Kwashieman Cluster of Schools at Kwashieman.

Distributing exercise books, pencils, erasers, and rulers to the young kids, Mr Ofori told parents who had accompanied their children to the schools, to take keen interest in their education.

He said the assembly was constructing six-classroom blocks each for the Kwashieman Cluster of Schools and Odorkor 4&5 Basic Schools in addition to the rehabilitation of the Saleria Kindergarten School at Odorkor to boost accessibility.

Mr Ofori said the free SHS policy of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had come to stay and would alleviate the financial challenges of parents.

