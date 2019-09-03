news, story, article

Accra, Sept 3, GNA - Eni Ghana, with Teach For Ghana, are working to contribute to the improvement of educational standards for children in the Western Region.

The initiative will benefit the four public schools in the area of Sanzule, Krisan, Eikwe and Old Bakanta, for a total of 1,366 pupils and 24 teachers.

The programme includes; the selection and training of outstanding recent university graduates and young professionals that would be posted for two years in the schools of the communities neighboring the onshore facilities of OCTP, Eni’s oil and gas integrated project.

Through Teach For Ghana – an NGO that focuses on expanding educational opportunities to all children in Ghana – Eni has selected eight graduates in the sciences, arts, engineering and other diverse areas including; literacy and numeracy.

Fellows underwent an initial six-week training course, where they got solid basis in teaching skills, school and classroom leadership and professional conduct.

The fellows have now moved from Accra to the Western Region, and will work side by side with the teachers of the four schools in Old Bakanta, New Bakanta, Sanzule/Krisan and Eikwe, for the next two school years.

They will share their specialised knowledge with modern, engaging teaching techniques, and help boost skills, capabilities and commitment of teachers and pupils alike.

The project also includes; the training of existing teachers and head teachers in the beneficiary schools.

Teach for Ghana will train the teachers in pedagogic skills, classroom leadership, and other relevant teaching skills.

This will be followed up by termly professional development sessions to supplement the teachers’ and fellows’ training.

This project is part of the sustainability initiatives that Eni Ghana, in partnership with Vitol and GNPC, are carrying out to positively impact the communities.

Ghana is among key countries for Eni’s organic growth. The company has been present in the country since 2009 and accounts currently a gross production of about 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Eni is Operator of the OCTP Integrated Oil&Gas Development Project (Eni 44.44 per cent, Vitol 35.56 per cent, GNPC 20 per cent).

GNA