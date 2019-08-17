news, story, article

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Enchi (WN/R), Aug. 17, GNA - Seventeen students in Enchi College of Education (ENCHICO) who attained good Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) in the second year have been presented with some packages for their excellent performance.

The maiden award ceremony dubbed “Excellent Award” was instituted by the Principal of the College to motivate, inspire and encourage quality and extremely good students.

No student has obtained this grade point since the post-Secondary certificate “A” programme was elevated to a Diploma status in 2004.

Miss Baidoo Evelyn Ama of the Diploma in Bsaic Education-General programme, who emerged the overall best student with a CGPA of 3.8, received a cash of 200 Ghana cedis as her prize.

Messrs Dufie Arhin Foster, Frimpong Opoku Rexford, Cobbinah Kenneth and Miss Boasi Joyce Rahab won the second best student’s position with CGPA of 3.7 and each had cash prize of 150 Ghana cedis.

The rest are Messrs Atibilla James, Awuni Joseph, Opoku Emmanuel, Oppong Ebenezer, Yankey Prince, Agyapong Kwabena Oppong, Miss Achina Naomi Arkoh Richard, Badu Jacob, Donyina Twumasi Daniel attained CGPA of 3.6 While Miss Obeng Vicential Mensah and master Okyere Jerry John, attained CGPA of 3.5 and each received 100 Ghana cedis.

All the award winners were in addition presented with half piece of school cloth.

Mr Philip Ntaah, said the Principal of the College, expressed delight in the performance of the tutees and stressed that education in Ghana was an integral part of its economic development.

He said the school continues to play a major role in teacher education and training through examination, assessment and research as well as outreach programme.

Mr Ntaah said the institution would continue to design and evolve programmes that would offer its students the unique opportunities to unearth the wealth of talents of all people and help cut drop-out rate.

Mr Emmanuel Gyan, the Municipal Coordinating Director, said the idea of establishing the award scheme was to recognize outstanding students who have made immense contribution to academic success.

He said since the upgrading of the teacher training colleges, their performance has not been enviable at all and expressed optimism that the awardees would be a challenge for other tutees to remain focused and work harder to excel.

Mr Sabastian Atrama Diaw, the Aowin Municipal Director of Education,, who chaired the function, said teachers know how best to impact knowledge into students.“For the past years, the results have not been encouraging and appealed to stakeholders to support the award scheme to motivate more teacher trainees to produce good results” Mr Diaw said.

He also congratulated the award winners and urged them to continue committing themselves to academic work and other related courses to improve upon their performance.

GNA