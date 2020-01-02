news, story, article

Asene (E/R) Jan 2, GNA - Ms Lilly Braine-Jesuan, Leader of Moral Entrepreneurial Group, a food processing group at Akim Asene in the Eastern region has called on parents to embrace early childhood education.

She said, early enrolment at school was a crossover from the temptation of peer group pressure under which pupils at their teens were enticed with means of getting money that affect their education.

Miss Braine - Jesuan said this in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency at Asene after giving her New Year message.

She noted that, factors such as environment, safety, protection, health and finance contributed to the delay in early childhood enrolment at school and in view of this, a women's group was established purposely to conscientise women on combating the devastating factors through trade, literacy, education and entrepreneurship.

"The Christmas and new festivities involve a lot of activities and some women focus on them to the neglect of their economic activities, but we the Moral Entrepreneurial Group have chosen to make production within those festivities in order to make better sales to mobilise funds and raise our literacy level, which will enable us educate ourselves to become good entrepreneur " She noted.

She assured that, measures were underway to liaise with the department of Agriculture, Ghana Education Service and other Non - Governmental Organisations to improve the wellbeing of women who would be self-reliant and take supportive ventures to promote the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

