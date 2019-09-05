news, story, article

By P. K. Yankey, GNA



Ve-Agbome (V/R), Sept. 05, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has sponsored 30 school pupils from 22 rural communities in the Ellembelle District to participate in the Nneka Mega World Changers 2019 Summer Camp at Ve-Agbome in the Volta Region.



The Nneka Youth Foundation is a global one which is aimed at equipping children of school going ages between 12 and 16 with entrepreneurial skills, which has the potential to reduce teenage pregnancy, drug abuse and keep the pupils in school.

Addressing the participants prior to their departure to the Volta Region, Mr Buah asked the pupils to be serious about the event, learn and utilize the opportunities that came their way.

He reminded the pupils that what they learnt and experienced at the event will live with them and help them to become responsible adults as well as become desirable human resource materials in the future.

Mr Buah noted that the programme would among other things, equip the pupils with skills in line with the new curriculum of the Ghana Education Service which has proposed extra curricula activities which would lead to entrepreneurial skills development.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Nneka Foundation, Madam Cecilia Fiaka, told the pupils that her outfit would replicate the visit to the Ellembelle District, to assess the impact of the programme on them as pioneers from the Western Region since the inception of the programme in 2012.

On the arrival of the pupils to the District, Mr Buah hosted them at the AYA Community Center at Ambainu and interacted with them to ascertain the impact of the event on them.

One of the pupils from Sanzule/Krisan school, Master Ali Mubarak, said they learnt a lot from the facilitators who gave them practical training.

He therefore thanked the MP for making the plight of the rural child his utmost priority.

Another pupil from Akropong, Master Larry Johnson, was excited that he learnt how to use cassava flour as a substitute for any flour product and it could function in the same way as wheat flour.

The pupils were taken through some sceneries, and tourist sites they have heard about or read in the Social Studies books such as Mount Afadja, Wli Falls, Tafi Monkey Sanctuary and the Adome Bridge at Atimpoku.

The six-day training programme took the children through moral talk, intensive arts and crafts, ICT training, interacting group discussion, in-door and outdoor games, group challenges, reading and spelling Bee, talent show among others.

The Foundation, which started in 2012 with 500 pupils, now boasts of 3,000 trainees annually.

