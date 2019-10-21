news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA

Accra, Oct. 21, GNA – Elim Springs Academy, a private child development basic school in Accra has developed the talents of fresh pupils enrolled onto its Accelerated Christian Education (ACE) programme.

The ACE programme is a global programme used to identify abilities and potentials of every child in order to help the child to develop it for personal and societal development in the Christian way.

The talents, which were exhibited at the School’s Third Anniversary Celebration and Graduation ceremony in Accra included Bible memory verse recitation, cultural display, choreography, singing local and foreign songs, and reading.

Mrs Annette Baidoo, the Proprietress of the Academy, said if the entire country, especially Christians embraced the ACE mode of teaching, more brilliant and disciplined future leaders would be brought up.

She said many people could be sceptical about it until they tried that system of learning.

She explained that the theme for the celebration: “Individualised Learning,” was developed from the ACE programme for every child to be given special attention and care based on his or her strengths and weaknesses.

Speaking on security arrangements in the school, Mrs Baidoo said teachers ushered children in and out of the school and wouldn’t allow anybody to pick them up until a confirmation had been sought from parents.

On the comprehensive sexuality Education, she said: “The children don’t even know about their bodies nor biology, therefore, I don’t think it is appropriate to give a child at age four a sexuality education. So we would only do that at the right time.”

Mr Brad Palmer, Director of ACE Africa Development, emphasised that investing in a child’s education with ACE, meant planting a tree and expecting a good fruit at the end.

He said the programme had brought up many professionals with Christian values in all disciplines, globally.

Mrs Amma Abebrese, the Vice Chairperson of the Academy’s Parent Teacher Association, said her family was encouraged to enrol their ward in the school due to the ACE programme.

“But we also realised the proprietress was much disciplined and teachers were well trained. It’s amazing what your child learns within a short period of attending school,” she said.

She noted, it was her prayer, that the school expanded its structure and classrooms to enable their children to attain full basic education from it.

Ms Aisha Abdulai, Basic Schools Coordinator, said children had different abilities and capabilities, and while some might be smarter in academics, others might be smarter in creativity and sports.

Hence, she called on teachers to help every child to identify his or her strength to build on it.

She also advised teachers to be flexible and develop unique ways of teaching children better.

The graduates who were being promoted to “Kindergarten” and “Grade 1” classes respectively, were awarded under categories such as Most Disciplined Cadet pupil, Bible Verse memorised pupil, 100 per cent scorer in all subjects, promising pupil, neatest, sportsmanship and penmanship pupil, active participation in class and non-curricula activities, kind pupil and punctual student.

