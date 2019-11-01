news, story, article

Accra, Nov. 01, GNA - The Ministry of Education has refuted claims that the Government has appointed some persons to act as ambassadors of the Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.



The National Democratic Congress recently accused the Government of using persons purported to be Free SHS ambassadors to campaign in some schools across the country, in reaction to a video circulating on social media and other news outlets on the Policy.

But in response to the accusation, Mr Ekow Vincent Assafuah, the Communications Director of the Ministry, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said government had not mandated any person or persons to be ambassadors for the Free SHS.

“The ministry wishes to state emphatically that government has not appointed or mandated any person or persons as Free SHS Ambassadors to go round senior high school campuses in the country to campaign for the Government….”

The statement said the Ministry had begun investigations to ascertain the facts surrounding the purported video and other related issues.

GNA