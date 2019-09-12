news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Sept 12, GNA- Education is the utmost tool for national development, Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, Acting President of the Ghana Technology University College (GTUC), has said.

He said education was an important medium of acquiring skills and knowledge as it brings positive changes in human life; stating that it enhances the knowledge, skill and intelligence of a person and it enables them to lead a successful life.

Prof Afoakwa was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2019 International Conference on Education, Technology and Entrepreneurship (ICETE), which is being hosted by GTUC.

The two- day conference, which registered over 200 participants is on the theme: “Promoting Entrepreneurship through Technology and Education”.

The objective of the conference was to gather a cross-disciplinary audience to explore the process of creativity and innovation and how it might be better conducted through the cross-fertilisation of practices from more than one discipline.

Prof Afoakwa noted that the combination of education, technology and entrepreneurship would not only solve most of Ghana’s problems, but also provide Ghanaians the cutting edge ideas and solutions that would promote development.

He said entrepreneurship has the capacity and willingness to develop, organise and manage business ventures along with any of its risks in order to make profit.

“A developing country needs entrepreneurs who are competent to perceive new opportunities and are willing to incur the necessary risk in exploiting them,” he added.

Prof Afoakwa noted that whiles entrepreneurship was an important engine of growth in the economy, technology was also a key component for national development in today’s world.

He noted that technology played a fundamental role in wealth creation, improvement of the quality of life, real economic growth, and transformation in any society; adding that “the whole world is becoming a village due to the industrial revolution and fast developing communication technology.

He said as a University, they were happy to create a platform that involved all stakeholders in rethinking policies around areas of education, technology and entrepreneurship.

Mrs Gifty Ohene- Konadu, National Coordinator, One District, One Factory (1D1F), also tasked entrepreneurs to upgrade their knowledge in the changing information technology systems in order to meet the demands of customers.

She said this emphasises the enormous opportunities available for GTUC to tap into.

Mrs Ohene- Konadu recounted that the Government had made several strides at promoting the use of technology to influence Government business.

“The Vice President of the Republic of Ghana has been an avid campaigner for digitisation and has championed the paperless port system, mobile money interoperability, digital address system; these should be evident of the importance Government attaches to technological advancement,” she added.

Mrs Ohene-Konadu, entrusted GTUC to invest in research and make findings available to the public, saying, findings should be communicated in the most readable forms; reducing academic jargons so the ordinary Ghanaian could understand the research and its impact.

She said entrepreneurship was needed to transform the technologies created by educational and research institutions into a workable solution that could be implemented to boost the value addition process and industrialization agenda of Government.

She said she was hopeful that with a sustained plan to support education and research, entrepreneurs would move new technologies into the workable solutions Ghana desperately needed in transforming the economy.

GNA