By Julius K. Satsi, GNA



Accra, Sept. 3, GNA - The Neogenics Education Group, an independent educational consultancy and service providers, has held its third awards ceremony to honour key sector players.

The Education Community (EDUCOM) Awards sought to recognise the contributions of educational related work undertaken within communities by individual and institutions across the country.

The EDUCOM Awards recognised 12 individuals and institutions, including authors, teachers, head teachers, parents, schools, and non-governmental organisations among others whose contribution to the sector has made an impact.

The awards recognised Mr Stephen Senyo Tettehgah of ‘Teach for Ghana’ in Accra as the Inspirational Teacher of the Year, who upon realising the challenge of reading in his community, created the ‘Reader and Leaders’ project to inspire young people to cultivate the habit of reading in the Northern Region.

Mr Daniel Afavi Dotse, a teacher at Peak Lyceum at Tema, was adjudged the Creative Digital Teacher of the Year for using technology creatively in his class by challenging pupils to design their own power-point slides making use of different features.

The International Community Montessori was recognised as the Most Improved School of the Year while Mercy Fosuaa Biney, the Headmistress of Victoria Presbyterian School in Accra, was awarded the Education and School Leader of the Year.

The Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership (IPLS) was honoured as the School Contributing to Local Community and Edify Ghana was adjudged the Educational, Non-Governmental Organisation of the Year.

‘Asanka’, a software with preloaded educational content to allow teachers to teach more dynamic and interactive classes was adjudged the Outstanding Technology in Education while Mr Eric Vondee, the Founder of ‘My Home Teacher’ was awarded the Student Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, who provides guidance and counselling occasionally to staff, pupils and the community was recognised as the Supportive Parent of the Year.

Mr John Oscar Klutse, a student of the Akropong School for the Blind, who defied all odds to be the best student in his class was awarded the Outstanding Student of the Year.

The Education Media Network, a parent company of EducationGhana.net – an online education resources and news website was given the Media Contributing to Education award for educating the masses on teacher licensing and double track system among others.

The book titled ‘The Art of Authorship’ and authored by Gamel Sankari was awarded the Educational Book of the Year.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Grant Bulmuo, the Chief Executive Officer of the Neogenics Education Group, said the awards nominations were opened in February and closed in June.

He said it was then publicised through various media networks online and partner media houses to allow individuals and institutions in the sector to be nominated into any of the 20 available categories.

He said the process was duly followed by matching the statements of the nominees against the laid down criteria and shortlisted nominees were asked to provide evidences.

Mr Bulmuo said the finalists were then handed over to judges to determine their fate.

He said the awards was expected to boost the morale of winners and others towards contributing more effectively to educating and preparing the younger generation for the future.

Mr Bulmuo commended government for the introduction of the new curriculum saying: “at long last our outdated and breathless curriculum has been replaced with a more modern and international standard version with the potential to equip the Ghanaian child with 21st century skills.”

He said it is time for government to be robust and tough with a new regime of sector leadership that would be fearless, selfless and possesses a will that bites deeper than the current regime.

