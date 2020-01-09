news, story, article

By Emilia Addae, GNA

Kyebi (E/R), Jan 9, GNA – Mr. Benjamin Oduro Asante, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has advised the National Service Personnel Associations (NASPA) to collaborate with the NSS Secretariat to improve the working conditions of the service personnel.

They should come up with ideas that could have positive impact on the lives of those doing their national service.

He was speaking during the election of new regional officers of the NASPA at Kyebi.

Mr. Andrew Akuffo, was elected as the Regional President, with Mr. Cephas Kwetey, as Vice President, Miss Rebecca Aboagyewaa, Women’s Commissioner, Miss Alice Frimpong Boateng, Financial Secretary, Nii Adjei Faruk, General Secretary and Mr Kwabena Asante Aboagye, Organiser.

The newly elected executives were sworn into office by the National President of NASPA, Mr. Stephen Twumasi.

