By Emilia Addae, GNA

Kyebi (E/R), Jan 9, GNA - Mr Benjamin Oduro Asante, the Eastern Regional Director of the National Service Scheme had advised associations (NASPA) of the scheme to collaborate with the secretariats to improve the working conditions of service personnel.

He advised the executives of the association to collaborate with their colleagues to come out with ideas that could have a positive impact on the lives of the service personnel.

Mr Asante gave the advice during the Eastern Regional NASPA elections held at Kyebi.

Mr Andrew Akuffo was elected as President, Mr Cephas Kwetey, Vice President, Miss Rebecca Aboagyewaa, Women Commissioner, Miss Alice Frimpong Boateng, Financial Secretary, Nii Adjei Faruk, General Secretary and Mr Kwabena Asante Aboagye, Organiser.

The newly elected executives were sworn into office by the National President of NASPA, Mr Stephen Twumasi.

