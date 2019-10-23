news, story, article

By Benjamin Akoto, GNA



Koforidua (E/R), Oct. 23, GNA – The Eastern Regional branch of the Ghana Library Authority has inaugurated reading clubs in New Juaben Commercial Senior High School (SHS) and the Asokore Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School.

The initiative forms part of the year of reading activities which is geared towards promoting reading amongst senior high schools students in the Eastern Region.

The Authority after these two would as well inaugurate reading clubs in seven other SHSs in the New Juaben North and South Municipality.

Mr Evans Korletey-Tene, the Eastern Regional Libarian, said the setting up of reading clubs in the nine schools is to support the students in their quest to perform better in their various internal and external examinations.

He said statistics from the Ghana Education Service (GES) indicates that students perform poorly in comprehension and literature skills which turn to affects their performance in other subjects.

Mr Korletey-Tene urged the students to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them through the setting up of the reading clubs.

Mrs Mercy Afriyie, the Senior High School Coordinator at the New Juaben South Municipal Education Office, called on the students to frequently visit the library and reminded them of the benefits that came with reading.

Hajia Berikisu, the school librarian, expressed her gratitude to the library authority for the establishment of the club.

She assured of her support to ensure that the students use the library and the materials given to them effectively.

The Regional Library Authority, as part of its support to the reading clubs will offer them books periodically as well as engage the clubs in a competition to test their ability and reading skills.

