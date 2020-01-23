news, story, article

By Maxwell Awumah, GNA



Ho, Jan. 23, GNA - A Ho Magistrate Court has slapped a fine of GH¢300.00 being 25 penalty units fine on Ho based E. P. University College and Dr Kenneth Nyalemegbe, President of the University for nonpayment of staff Social Security contributions.

Dr. Nyalemegbe pleaded guilty with explanation to the charge and billed to re-appear on February 04, this year, and also ordered to negotiate the payment terms of the arrears by the next adjourned date.

Mr Gilbert O. Addy, Ho-Branch Prosecutor of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) told the Court presided over by Mr Robert Addo that the University and Nyalemegbe from August to November 2019, failed to honour paying SSNIT contributions of staff amounting to GH¢ 103,460.

He said the non-payment of the SSNIT contributions covering the period were exposed by an inspection team of the Trust.

Mr Addy said the University and Dr. Nyalemegbe failed to oblige to demand notices, payment advice and calls notifying them of their obligations under the law to pay up their indebtedness.

He said a criminal summons was consequently issued to attend Court.

Dr. Nyalemegbe explained to the Court that dwindling student enrolment, failure of students to pay fees on time, low fees being charged and period of vacations were responsible for not promptly compiling contributions for payment.

The Magistrate subsequently ordered the accused person to enter into negotiation with the Trust for the negotiated agreement to be adopted by the Court as consent judgement.

He advised the E. P. University College to consider reducing staff numbers if students’ enrolment was on the dip.

Mr Addo slapped a fine of 25 and 5 penalty units respectively on the University and Dr. Nyalemegbe.

GNA