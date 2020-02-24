news, story, article

Amedzofe (V/R), Feb. 24, GNA - The Education Unit of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana (EPCG) has refocused its education week celebration to pay more attention to the development needs of the learner.

This year’s theme is based on the role of the learner in improving quality education, and marked a breakaway from the celebration’s teacher centered outlook since it was initiated.

Mr Foster Agotse, General Manager of EPCG schools, at the opening of the finals of a series of quiz competitions, being held at the Amedzofe College of Education in the Ho West District of the Volta Region as part of the celebrations, said teachers must create learning opportunities for students, and guide their interpretations to enrichment.

He said learners must be made to realize that they remained at the centre of the teaching and learning process, and that, their progress was the desired fruit of the education.

“You are at the centre of the teaching and learning process. You are set to benefit the most, and must therefore work to gain the most," Mr Agotse said.

He said students must be urged to learn on their own, and be guided to take learning outside the classroom.

The Manager said academic tasks such as research, class presentations, and peer teaching, were some activities teachers could throw into the mix to present learning as a social phenomenon.

He said the choice of activities that marked EP’s educational week festivities; a quiz arcade, and a PowerPoint presentation marathon, had helped expose students, made them less timid, and increased their confidence.

Mr Agotse said examination results had seen significant improvement, with basic schools on the zero score line now crossing the average mark.

He said the events, which were being rotated among the nine zones of the EPCG, saw the senior high schools hold off math and science quiz conquests, and the two training schools compete on the PowerPoint presentations.

Ms Celestine Korsi-Agordor, Ho West District Director of Education, said students bore the blame for failure, and must therefore be given more quality time on attaining academic excellence.

She asked students to help maintain clean and conducive natural environment to enhance learning.

Mrs Angelica Attakey, Board Chair of Mawuko Girls Senior High School, who chaired the opening, commended organizers of the event, saying it had hastened academic progress, adding that, schools outside EP's tent were joining the celebration.

