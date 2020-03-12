news, story, article

By J. K. Nabary, GNA



Winneba (C/R), March 12, GNA - The University of Education Winneba (UEW), has commended Dr Mavis Amo-Mensah for winning the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Academic Personality Award for 2019.

Reverend Father Professor Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of UEW, made commendation at a ceremony to celebrate Dr Amo-Mensah, a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Communication and Media Studies of the University.

She presented the trophy and a citation she received at the eighth National PR and Communications Excellence Award organized by IPR, Ghana to the Management of the University during the ceremony.

Dr Amo-Mensah, an accredited member of IPR Ghana, is also the Director, Office for Institutional Advancement (OIA) and the Vice-President of the University Teachers’ Association Ghana (UEW-Chapter).

She is a researcher in PR and Corporate Communication with particular emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility.

She also won the Outstanding Author Contribution award, Emerald Literati Award 2019, Emerald Publishing, for the Chapter “Transnational Corporate Social Responsibility: Fact, fiction or failure”, published in critical Studies on Corporate Responsibility Governance and Sustainability, Emerald Publishing Limited, United Kingdom (UK).

In a related development, Mr Gideon Asemedu Appiah-Agyei, a level hundred student of the Communication and Media Studies, was also adjudged the best National Student Journalist for 2019 and was presented a trophy by the management of the University.

Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni said the Communication and Media Studies Department which has been in existence for 12 years, was young but was doing very well.

He applauded the award recipients for making the University proud in the field of media and communication and expressed the hope that their performance will inspire more professors, doctors and students to teach at the university.

He urged them not to rest on their achievements but work harder to receive more awards.

“The UEW has done a lot of things in the educational delivery process and it is not by accident that they remain the fastest growing and the largest populated public university in the country with six campuses.

He said nearby community members have released 60 acres of land for the establishment of another campus at the university saying the move was in the right direction to open up their communities.

“Creating more campuses is not the initiative of the university, but that of stakeholders recognizing the significant role the university is playing in the national development and not only in education but also in the general resources and man-power development”.

The V.C said the management of the University will continue to engage the various departments and faculties in activities that will aid excellence in all fields of endeavors.

GNA