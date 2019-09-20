news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi/Emmanuel Todd, GNA



Accra, Sept 20, GNA - Professor Florence Abena Dolphyne, the first female Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University Ghana, has urged students to embrace and pursue all the courses offered to them by their universities, irrespective of their personal interests and dreams.



She said each of these courses was important for the advancement of society and the wellbeing of society.

The retired professor in linguistics, therefore, challenged students to endeavour to excel in their courses to make themselves competitive on the world scene, while they contributed their bid to make their societies better.

She was addressing students as one of the panellists at a symposium to mark the 60th Anniversary, the Volta Hall of the University.

The Symposium held under the theme: “Beyond University Education: Nurturing the Next Generation of Women Leaders”, forms part of the activities to mark the milestone.

It brought together successful women, past and present members of the Hall and some female Senior High School students across the country.

Prof. Dolphyne, who spoke on Academia, advised those interested in becoming lecturers to develop their writing skills because that would enable them to write journals, which would advance their careers.

Mrs Mary Chinery-Hesse, the Chancellor of the University, who is also a former member of the Hall, said through the hardwork and the contributions of stakeholders over the years, the Hall had been able to grow the population of its annual residents from 12 to 600.

She urged the students to work hard, remain focused in their quest to achieve their goals, while they forged ahead to succeed their predecessors as leaders.

She cited her appointment as the first female Chancellor of the University as a feat that should encourage all females to aspire to serve at the top of their respective fields.

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, who shared her experiences in entrepreneurship, said any individual could work to become one by transforming the problems in their communities into opportunities for finding valuable solutions to.

“The communities where one grows up could shape one to become an entrepreneur,” she said. “My mother was an entrepreneur and at age 17, she opened a shop for me and through that I have also become one.”

However, she pointed out that, to succeed one must be adept at solving problems, maintaining good human relations and financial management.

She urged the women to get out of their comfort zones and persevere in attaining their dreams, regardless of their challenges.

Mrs Olive Antwi-Dadzie, the Risk Management and Business Developer at Ecobank Ghana Limited, speaking on 'Building a career as a Woman', said the professional landscape was a male-dominated one and women had to go the extra mile to become relevant.

“Therefore, you must understand your purpose and have your hands up before you are called,” she said.

She the urged the young women to find mentors in their fields who could help them walk the rope and take ownership of their accomplishment without being timid or intimidated.

She urged them to develop solid value systems of integrity and honesty.

