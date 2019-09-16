news, story, article

Sege, Sept. 16, GNA - The girl-child has been asked to be content with her parents' provision and efforts to bring her up and shun men whose only interest is having sex with them.



"Make sure you stick to your books and make them your good friends. Going out in the night is very dangerous and can lead you into many problems. If any man sees you and wants to lure you with money or any gift, tell him your mum can do that for you," Reverend Mary Korkor Ayornoo, Head Pastor, Assemblies of God, Toflokpoi (Lion of Judah) Assembly, cautions.

The Pastor gave the advice when Max Empowerment Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization, donated various items including pens, pencils, books, and erasors to three deprived schools in the Ada West District.

The Chief Executive Officer, MEF, Mr. Maslow Manasseh Lawerteh, told GNA that their mission was to help children in remote areas especially brilliant but needy students."

"Our mission and vision is to create a prosperous and lovely environment to promote formal education.

We realised that students have not been able to cope with education in this district because of the standard of living here. So we plan to support them through the provision of stationary to motivate them to aspire to higher academic levels, "he said.

According to him, "I was once a student and I passed through certain difficulties which I don't want these upcoming generation to also go through so we have organised to foster formal education in deprived areas of Ada West District."

He called for support to enable the NGO fulfill its mandate to the community.

Mr. Denis Atsu Gadzekpo, Organizer, MEF, told the GNA that "every school we have visited has as many challenges as you can Imagine. I can tell you that."

Mr. Justice Daniel Kettor, Ada West District Head of Administration, Budget and Finance Control, Ghana Education Service, asked the children to learn and take instructions from from their teachers and parents as well and also to respect the elderly" and that will put you on the path to success and happiness. "

