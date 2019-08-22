news, story, article

Dompim (W/R), Aug. 22, GNA – The Chief of Dompim Pepesa in the Tarkwa-Nsueam Municipality of the Western Region has launched an educational fund to promote schooling in his community.

Ohyeawora Bian Nyowah Panyin IV said the Educational Fund was to assist brilliant but needy tertiary students and pledged to provide teaching and learning materials for schools, which would not benefit from it.

He said the area lagged behind in education adding: "Sidelining education of our future leaders will only impede the development of our community".

The Chief appealed to well-wishers, philanthropists, corporate organisations and individuals to support the Fund, from which 51 students are currently benefiting.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, who did the launch, said that was a good initiative by the chief to assist the future leaders.

He commended Ohyeawora Panyin for complementing government's efforts in ensuring access to education for the citizenry.

The Minister said when the young men and women completed their education they would need jobs and called on the traditional authorities to assist with start-up businesses to reduce the unemployment rate.

"Our government has come out with the One District One Factory programme and we want our traditional rulers to get involved because they have the land and can easily raise monies to set up companies to generate more opportunities for the teeming youth.”

