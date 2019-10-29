news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Ejisu (Ash) Oct. 29 GNA - Rev Fr. Anthony Anomah, Rector of the Spiritan University College at Ejisu, has called for strong discipline and moral uprightness in the country’s academic institutions.



He said a high sense of discipline amongst the students, teachers and other stakeholders in the academic environment, was one of the major keys for academic excellence.

Rev. Fr. Anomah made the call at a ceremony to officially admit new students into the University to pursue various degree programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

He explained that, discipline and academic excellence were like inseparable ‘Siamese’ twins, needed by both teachers and students to be successful in all endeavours, especially academic pursuits, adding “no one can achieve academic excellence without discipline”.

Rev. Fr. Anomah, stressed the need for teachers to show high sense of discipline to enable their students to emulate them.

He advised the fresh students to comport themselves and exhibit high sense of discipline by concentrating on their academic work in the conducive atmosphere, which had been created by the university.

The Rector told them to work hard, be law-abiding and desist from acts that would not help in the achievement of their educational goals.

He said as a Catholic educational institution, the University aimed at providing holistic education which would produce all-round students.

