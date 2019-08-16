news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh, GNA



Cape Coast, Aug. 16, GNA - Professor Paul Kwame Nyame, Chairman of the Medical and Dental Council (NDC), has counselled students to resist the temptation of indulging in ocult practices.

He advised students not be swayed into the practice as a result of the demanding nature of their academic expectations and the rising appetite for instant riches among the youth, but live above reproach to avoid the dire consequences associated with it, while serving as worthy ambassadors.

Their successful completion and securing of genuine jobs to contribute their quota to national development will bring relief to parents and the nation at large after years of quality investments.

"There should be no room for dabbling in practices bordering on occultism. Keep away from the so-called cults, which purvey a sense of societal superiority, he noted.

Professor Nyame made the appeal at the 10th white Coat Ceremony to mark the transition of 70 level 400 clinical students of the University of Cape Coast School Of Medical Sciences (UCCSMS), from pre-clinical studies to clinical.

The ceremony, which involved 40 and 30 males and females respectively, is a ritual that involves a formal robing of students in a doctor’s traditional wear, the ‘white coat ‘.

Prof Nyame stated that it required sacrifices, hard work and discipline for students to achieve academic excellence and not short cuts to life and underlined the need to avoid any negative tendencies that could be inimical to their success.

During their clinical studies, they were urged to show more commitment towards ensuring the well-being of patients and desist from the use of mobile phones while on duty to the neglect of patients.

Prof Nyame was also worried about the unethical practice, where some health personnel published patients’ information on social media without their permission, saying "the phenomenon is unethical and unprofessional."

He further entreated them to be wary of religious practices of persons who hid behind religion to perpetuate heinous crimes in the society.

"Do not be consumed by new-fangled religiosity, which promises results without work or sweat. Fasting and "all-night" may keep you slim but will not pass examinations or cure the patient," he said.

As part of their contribution to community and humanity development, Prof Nyame urged the students to engage in voluntary community services to among others develop their leadership skills.

This according to him, would help inculcate in them a culture of belongingness and acceptance, which were necessary and essential for national development, peace and stability.

"It would be better to organize groups, or join pre-existing societies that promote health and well-being in our communities. You must be advocates to promote sanitation, organise to teach in communities that are disadvantaged and ill-informed.

Prof Ivy Ekem, Dean of the SMS, congratulated the students for achieving that enviable feat in their professional career.

She particularly charged them to at all times show respect for humanity, be committed, uphold the dignity of their patients and be humble.

Prof Dora Francisca Edu-Buandoh, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of UCC, reminded the students to obey the rules, regulations and ethics of the profession to save lives.

They should let patience be their greatest virtue and guard their utterances especially with all patients and continually pursue diligence to the zenith of their carriers.

GNA