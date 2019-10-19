news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 19, GNA - Mr George Andah, a Deputy Minister of Communication, has commended the Management of Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) for its effort at promoting transnational education in Ghana.

He said considering the all-inclusive nature of the globalised world, there was mounting evidence that education was becoming more and more central in shaping the global village.

“Invariably, the concept of transnational education is a primary theme in this discourse, and I am encouraged to note that the GTUC is at the forefront of this integral component of education as it were,” he added.

He noted that the University College’s long-standing partnerships with institutions such as Coventry University, Anhalt University of Applied Sciences in Germany, and M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences in India bear testament to its commitment to a globalised outlook to education.

Mr Andah made these remarks during the launch of GTUC-Jiangsu University Partnership Agreement in Accra.

GTUC Faculty Members would benefit from fully sponsored PhD scholarships over the period of five years as a result of the partnership.

Mr Andah said the collaboration between the Jiangsu University of Science and Technology in China and GTUC signaled the beginning of another chapter in the University College’s story and bearing in mind its previous track record.

He urged the PhD candidates to take full advantage of the opportunity, which could only be described as a golden opportunity.

“As the pioneers of this partnership, the onus is on you to set the tone and serve as trailblazers for those who will inevitably follow in your footsteps,” he added.

Professor Emmanuel Ohene Afoakwa, the Acting President of GTUC, said as an educational institution they were fully aware of how doctoral education had become of paramount significance in the world where knowledge was the new ‘fuel’.

He said, among other things, the Memorandum of Understanding signed with Jiangsu University of Science and Technology would seek to foster developments and projects between both institutions.

This includes Faculty and students exchange; organisation of international seminars and conferences; coordination of joint research projects; planning of other cooperation programmes; and establishment of dual degree programmes.

Mr Shi Ting Wang, the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, said he was interested in facilitating such partnerships, especially to enhance mutual understanding between the next generations.

The Chinese Ambassador, therefore, encouraged the PhD candidates to embrace the opportunity to create brilliant lives and make greater contributions to Ghana.

