By Benjamin Akoto, GNA

Kukurantumi (E/R), Jan. 20, GNA – The Deputy Minister for Education in- charge of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), Ms Gifty Twum-Ampofo has reiterated government’s commitment to support and make TVET education more enviable and attractive in the educational system.

She said government was developing policies, strategies and legal frameworks to reform and strengthen TVET systems in the country.

Ms Twum-Ampofo said this when she addressed various students and school authorities as part of her inspection visit to some TVET schools in the Eastern Region.

The visit was to enable her ascertain the challenges faced by the schools, the way forward and possible interventions.

Ms Twum-Ampofo said government was investing heavily in infrastructure for TVET institutions in various parts of the country as well as establish a TVET Service Centre and provide free TVET.

She explained that all the initiatives were meant to equip the youth with employable skills and expressed the belief that this was the way to empower the younger generation.

The visit took the Minister to the St. Paul’s Technical Institute in Kukurantumi, St. Mary’s Technical Institute in Adeemra, Donkorkrom, St. Joseph’s Fisheries Technical Institute in Amankwakrom, Agriculture Technical Institute and Abetifi Technical Institute.

