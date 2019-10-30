news, story, article

By Dorothy Frances Ward, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 30, GNA – The Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) at Asante-Effiduase in the Sekyere East District emerged the winner in this year’s Ashanti Regional Reading Competition.

The Konongo JHS placed second while Rokanje Presbyterian JHS at Old Tafo and the Martyrs of Uganda JHS in Kumasi placed third. The Obuasi Complex School came forth.

Masters Fred Oppong and Kwabena Amponsah, both 14 years old, who represented the Demonstration JHS, showed surprising reading prowess.

The Competition was organized by the Ashanti Regional Office of the Ghana Library Authority (GLA) to climax “The Year of Reading.”

The GLA launched the project to inculcate reading habits in young children in the country to improve their vocabulary and learning skills.

The winner would, thus, represent the Ashanti Region in the National Grand Finale to be held in Accra.

Madam Elizabeth Arthur, Ashanti Regional Director of the GLA, advised children to cultivate reading habits to help develop their personalities, improve communication skills and make them knowledgeable.

She said the Authority had, over the years, provided comprehensive and accessible library services to promote life-long reading among the youth.

“This is to ensure the development of the individual’s social and intellectual capabilities as well as the creation of a well-informed society for national development.”

“A nation that loves to read and write should have access to information to improve quality of lives,” she said.

Madam Arthur presented certificates to the participating schools.

GNA