By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Oct. 24, GNA – A Junior High School (JHS) at Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region, Delany Academy has won a maiden spelling and reading competition organised for selected JHSs in the Municipality.

For their prizes, the two students who represented the winning school received an exercise book, a mathematical set, a pen and a certificate each.

Besides words spelling, the competitors’ level of knowledge in English grammar, literature in English and reading skills were also tested, and Dormaas and Experimental JHSs were the first and second runner-ups respectively.

In a welcome address, Mr. Judious Dib-were, the Librarian of the Dormaa Public Library enumerated some of the benefits derived from the presence of libraries in communities.

He cited the promotion of healthy communities, serving as avenues to find job opportunities, a hub of materials for research on different subjects, acquisition of new ideas, finding interesting stories to read and the provision of a sense of place of gathering.

"Reading helps one to stay out of troubles, make one occupied and happy, improve on your English, exposure to other culture, improves on comprehension and builds vocabulary,” Mr. Dib-were added.

He lamented that "the habit of reading had fallen" and therefore appealed to teachers, parents and guardians to encourage especially basic school children to cultivate that habit as a necessary requirement for serious learning to progress in the education career.

Mr Dib-were appealed to individuals and organisations to assist with more books to stock the facility and also connect its computers to the internet.

Mr Atta Jacob, an Assistant Director in-charge of Supervision at the Dormaa Municipal Directorate of Education advised the students to develop the habit of reading “to sharpen their writing skills”.

He entreated the organisers of the competition to include; more basic schools in the next competition as a way of showcasing the educational potential of the Municipality.

Delany Academy JHS will represent the Municipality in a regional reading and quiz competition scheduled for 31st October this year at a venue yet to be announced.

