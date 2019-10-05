news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 5, GNA - Dangote Cement Ghana Limited has donated over one thousand of its branded exercise books to the Sakumono Primary and Basic School in Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.



The donation formed part of the Company's 2019 Sustainability Week celebration.

This year's celebration was launched on Wednesday, October 2, at the company's premises in Tema, on the theme: "Our Communities, Our Passion: The Dangote Way."

Mr Brice Houeto, the Managing Director of Dangote Cement Ghana, presented the books to the school on behalf of his outfit and interacted with the pupils and educated them about the company's operations.

Madam Patricia Boadi, the Headmistress of the School, received the books on behalf of the School and thanked Dangote Cement Ghana for the kind gesture and appealed to the company to donate some cement to the school to enable it complete its fence wall.

Dangote Cement has operated in Ghana since 2011, importing and bagging bulk cement at its terminal in Tema.

It currently operates facilities in Cameroon, Congo, Ethiopia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

GNA