By Emmanuel Agbaxode, GNA



Dagbamatey (V/R), Oct. 30, GNA - The fourth annual Empowered African Child Arts Conference (EACAC), has been held at Dagbamatey in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region to chart career paths.



The annual conference was aimed at giving the best opportunity to all primary pupils in Ghana to express, learn, explore and become empowered through the Ghanaian Creative Arts Syllabus.

This year’s conference was on the theme “The Creative Process- Design, Create and Share" with focus on the impact of an arts-based curriculum and the power and process of the act of creativity in the classroom.

The founders of Empowered African Child Arts Conference (EACAC), a Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO), Kwasi Dunyo and Sarina Condello, in their welcome statement underscored the importance of revitalizing teachers at the basic school level with new ideas that highlight the necessity and relevance of the creative arts in the primary curriculum.

“We hope that you will contribute to our vision with your enthusiasm and commitment in upholding this extraordinary tradition of supporting primary teachers from the Akatsi South District.” The statement said.

At the climax of the conference, educational items including books, bags and other learning aids were presented to all teachers and pupils of Dagbamatey Basic School to enhance their academic and social performance.

The Chief of Dagbamatey, Torgbui Klu Agudzeamegah ll, expressed his gratitude to the founders of EACAC and the queen mother of Dagbamatey, Mama Adzahlor lll for their unflinching supports in promoting quality education in the area.

He assured them of judicious use the items and optimistic that the School will be one of the best in the District.

The three day event brought togeher a team of international art educators from Canada, Zimbabwe and Swaziland.

Present at the conference were chiefs, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Akatsi South, Mr. Leo Nelson Adzidogah, staff from the Akatsi South District of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other stakeholders from the educational sector.

