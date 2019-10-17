news, story, article

Denu (V/R) 0ct. 17, GNA - Mr Charles Elikplim Dorkenoo, Ketu South Municipal Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ghana Education Service (GES), has called on the public, especially parents to appreciate the positives of engaging pupils in Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).

He said though the proposed subject “sounds weird” which provoked public uproar, its introduction to children at early stages would help "solve a lot of issues."

Mr Dorkenoo said parents and teachers ignored teaching the little ones the right things as far as sexual organs were concerned and that “teaching them to call a spade a spade and the dangers involved in sexual behaviour must not be considered bad.”

He said though the Ghanaian culture frowned on LGBTQ and should not be introduced in schools, “there are lots of people in the country who are suffering silently with this LGBTQ related issues as a result of hormonal defects and it is ideal that such people are assisted to get some form of relief” and one way was to teach others about their situation.

The PRO was speaking at an open forum organised by the Ketu South Municipal Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) on Tuesday, as part of a week-long celebration of the one year anniversary of the scheme.

NaBCo is a government initiative launched last year to address graduate unemployment, which recruited 100,000 graduates for a period of 3 years with a monthly stipend of GH¢700.00.

He encouraged NaBCo trainees, under Educate Ghana, one of the seven modules of the scheme, to make efforts to become professional teachers to guarantee themselves permanent jobs in the Service after the expiration of the three-year contract.

Mr. Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive for Ketu South canvassed for a YES vote in the upcoming referendum slated for December 17.

Mr Agbenorwu said the success of that referendum would amend the entrenched and non-entrenched constitutional provisions to allow for the participation of political parties in District Level Elections and the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives to strengthen the country’s democracy.

