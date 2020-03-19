news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, March 19, GNA – The Ministry of Education has set up a committee to work out modalities to effectively operationalise the President’s directive on COVID-19 for students to be tutored via distance learning channels following the suspension of educational activities.

The Committee, comprising members of the Ministry, the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders, are considering modalities that would effectively serve the interests of students, lecturers and their institutions, an official source at the Ministry told the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Sunday, March 15, 2020 directed all educational institutions from basic to tertiary to close down until further notice as part of efforts to contain the outbreak COVID-19.

He also called for the suspension of all public gatherings, including funerals, church services, corporate workshops and meetings for about four weeks.

Meanwhile, some private basic and senior high schools and public universities have initiated some measures to educate their students.

