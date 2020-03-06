news, story, article

Accra, March. 6, GNA - The Ghana National Council of Private Schools (GNACOPS), in collaboration with the Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) have held a reading event dubbed: 'Parliament Reads 2020'.



A statement issued jointly by the organizers said the event, which was in partnership with Parliament, was on the theme 'Inspiring the Next Generation Leaders to be Readers.”

It said, the Speaker encouraged the participants of the event to read continually.

The event, which was held at the forecourt of the Speakers Block in Parliament, saw Right Honorable Aaron Michael Oquaye, Speaker reading a few pages to encourage the participants to read continually to broaden their understanding of issues.





It said the Speaker indicated that ‘in this world of Information Communication Technology, everything is regulated by knowledge; therefore, reading forms a very essential part of your growth.”

According to the statement, the Speaker urged the pupils not to use television as a substitute for books.

It quoted Mr Alexander Roosevelt Hottordze, Member of Parliament of Central Tongu Constituency also advising the pupils to take reading seriously if they want to be prominent citizens in future.

“Knowledge is like a Baobab tree, very huge; hence, you need to read a lot in order to acquire knowledge. I would not have become a Member of Parliament if I had not taken my reading seriously,” it said.

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu Constituency, also in the statement encouraged the Upper Primary pupils to adopt a reading culture after he interacted and read aloud a few pages to them.





The pupils took turns to visit the Authority’s Mobile Library Van and selected books of their choice to read.

This event, which was the maiden edition, has been instituted as an annual event, to bring students in close contacts with MPs and other prominent dignitaries.

The Parliamentary Select Committee on Education, Parliamentary Press, Parliament Library and the Protocol Department, were fully represented at the event, alongside some Members of Parliament, who read pages to and interacted with participants.

GNA