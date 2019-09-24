news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Agona Bawjiase (C/R), Sept. 24, GNA - Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, has cut the sod for construction work to begin on a six unit classroom and a kindergarten (GK) block at Agona Bawjiase and Agona Kokwaado in Agona East District.

The two projects are being financed by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND).

The contractors who have all moved to site would use six months to complete the projects.

Prof Yankah said government is poised to invest heavily to improve educational structures and tasked the people of Agona East to educate their awards on the need to stem illiteracy which breeds poverty.

The Minister of State used the occasion to appeal to NPP delegates in the area to give him the nod to lead the party as their Parliamentary candidate in the coming elections.

Prof Yankah said since his appointment as Minister of State, more than twenty educational projects have been built in the Agona East District, Agona West and other adjoining districts as part of efforts to facilitate quality education in the area.

He urged the contractors to recruit people with skills such as carpenters, masons, steel benders and laborers from the communities to reduce unemployment problems.

The Minister asked the chiefs and people in the district to support government to sustain the free Senior High School (SHS) which was introduced to lessen the burden on parents.

On Electricity, Prof Yankah said, about 20 communities in Agona East District would be connected to the national grid to boost local business activities.

Nana Yaw Eduah, Supihene of Agona Bawjiase, thanked government for the project and made an appeal through Prof Yankah to ensure that Agona Bawjiase D/A Basic School was made part of the School Feeding programme.

He urged parents to invest in their children’s education since education is the key to our development.

GNA