By Afedzi Abdullah/ Nana Oye Gyimah GNA



Biriwa (C/R), Jan. 24, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mfantseman, Mr Ekow Kwansah Hyaford, has cut the sod for construction of multiple projects at the Biriwa National Vocational Training Institute and Rehabilitation Center (NVTI).

These include; an Administration block with library and storage, a 650-capacity boy's and girls’ hostels and eight new workshops.

Additionally, eight existing workshops and twenty classroom blocks would be furbished and provided with teaching and learning equipment.

Construction of the projects is a collaborative venture between the Government of Ghana and PlanetOne from Dubai and is scheduled for completion within 12 months.

As part of the project, capacity building would be provided for instructors to meet demands of the 21st century NVTI student.

The sod cutting was done by Mr Hayford together with the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Kenneth Kelly Esuman and the Institute Manager, Mr Samuel Kwashie Amegbor.

Mr Hayford said the move formed part of Government’s initiative to retool existing vocation training institutions across the country and underscored the need for TVET institutions to be equipped and transformed.

He added that their transformation would keep them up-to-date with labour market analysis and skills forecasts to ensure that their services met current trends.

The Institute Manager said the Institute had not witnessed any major retooling since 1998 and had to struggle with obsolete tools to impart knowledge and skills to meet the 21st century industry demands.

"We are grateful that this change has come in our favor and I must say this retooling is a dream come true to uplift the image of the school and the Biriwa Township as a whole," he stated.

He was hopeful that when the projects were completed, it would complement instructional works, increase enrollment by 200 per cent and make the mode of service delivery attractive to the unemployed youth to take up vocational education and training.

“It will ultimately boost the social and economic development of Biriwa community,” he added, and expressed gratitude to the Government for its commitment to Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

Mr Kingsley Kenneth Asuman, the MCE of Mfantseman, encouraged the students to study with all seriousness to serve as motivation for government to continue investing in the school.

"It is for your sake that the nation is incurring this huge expenses, make the nation proud and do away with anything that will distract you from achieving your goals,” he said.

He pleaded with the Chiefs to make provisions for lands for the government to undertake its intended projects in the community.

He also said from September this year, TVET education would be free.

Some of the students who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), shared their excitement about the projects saying, it would make teaching and learning comfortable and effective as the school currently lacked spacious hostels and classrooms.

