By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Dalun (N/R), Aug. 22, GNA - Teach2Teach International Cordially, a United Kingdom (UK) based non-governmental Organisation has launched an educational support programme to improve on education in underperforming primary schools in highly deprived areas in the Northern Region.

The launch, which was done in partnership with the School For Life Community Volunteer Teaching (CVT) Programme was funded by the UKaid.

Launched at Dalun in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, it would be implemented in two districts, including the kumbungu and Tolon districts, targeting 15 deprived schools in these areas.

Madam Anita Lowenstein Dent, the Founder of Teac2Teach International Cordially indicated that her outfit had recruited 45 Community Teacher Volunteers to be sponsored to attend a two year teaching course with the University for Development Studies (UDS) and the Bagabaga College of Education.

She said the programme would also be creating a pathway to accessible employment through local teacher training and in service teaching opportunities for unemployed young school leavers and graduates.

Madam Dent stated that the CVT’s would be trained in four key areas including pedagogy, personal growth and development, transferable skills and capacity building as well as leadership and mentorship skills.

Mr Mohamed Haroun, the Northern Regional Director of Education, advised the CVT trainees to take the programme seriously to improve on education delivery in the underperforming primary schools in highly deprived areas as envisioned by the NGO.

He called on other stakeholders to support the programme to enhance quality education in the region.

Chief Andani, President of the Ghana Association of Bankers and Chief Executive Officer of Stanbic Bank, commended Teach2Teach International Cordially for the CVT programme meant to improve on educational outcomes for pupils.

He said the CVT programme had also created employment for young people in the community, which would promote the economy of the country.

Teach2Teach International Cordially is a pilot Non-Government UK based Organization that sets out to train young unemployed people to teach their local schools and communities.

The main responsibilities of the CVTs is teaching in lower primary classes, supporting mainstream teachers to address large class size, supporting in co-curricular activities and guiding pupils to ensure discipline in schools.

