By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Adibo (NR) Oct 4, GNA - Assemblies of God Care Ghana (AG Care) has organised a School Performance Appraisal meeting for Parent-Teacher Associations (PTA), School Management Committees, (SMC)School children and other stakeholders in eight Schools of its operational areas in the Yendi Municipality.

The Schools include; Gbungbaliga Roman Catholic (RC) Primary School, Adibo RC Primary School, Bibolado Evangelical Presbyterian (EP) Primary School, Zang Municipal Assembly (MA) Primary School, Kpachiyili RC Primary School, Zugu Primary School, Gbungbaliga RC Junior High School and Adibo RC Junior High School.

The meeting is aimed at setting of performance targets for schools, ways of improving the situation in Schools, finding ways of curbing truancy, lack of parental care for their wards, teenage pregnancy and dropout rates in the schools.

It was also to sensitize communities the right age to enroll children to school especially Kindergarten and Primary Schools.

In address Mr. James Abdulai Jefferson Partner Programme Officer of AG. Care, Ghana in charge of Yendi and Bimbilla Municipalities indicated that the programme on School Performance Appraisal Meeting (SPAM) was held in various schools of their operational areas to ensure that teaching and learning is improved for quality education.

Mr James Abdulai said AG. Care Ghana and Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC) was providing a number of support for the Adibo RC Kindergarten, Primary and Junior High School by renovating the school blocks and providing furniture for the school to improve on teaching and learning.

He said organising SPAM in the schools was not to find a blame game, but to find solution to the problems of the schools and the way forward.

He reminded them that education had no end urging them to think far beyond the completion of Juniro High School.

Mr James Abdulai advised them to study hard to pass their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

He said AG. Care Ghana, CCFC provision of furniture and other materials for the schools was not enough and called on parents, Ghana Education Service and the School children to also put up their best.

He said there was a programme to let the teachers of Junior High Schools in AG. Care Ghana Operational area schools to organise extra-classes and revision for the third year students and provide Terminal Reports to determine their performance.

Mr Amadu Iddirisu Assistant Director I in charge of Finance and Administration in Yendi GES office advised headteachers to apply for the needs of their schools through their Circuit Supervisors to Ghana Education Service Office in Yendi .

He said they needed a library for the Adiobo

Mr Sulemana Haruna Alhassan, the Headmaster of the school in an address read on his behalf said thesome of the students do not come back after first and second break, which was a worrying issue.

He said the school had an enrollment of 194 Students and pupils made up 110 boys and 84 girls.

He said condemned the high rate of teenage pregnancy in the school and called on parents to help in curbing.

Mr. Joseph Mutawakil Napari the Yendi AG. Care Ghana Programme Manager called on the parents to visit the schools to ensure that their wards were in school and also provide their needs for them to stay in school during classes.

He pledged their continuous support to the communities to encourage the children to go to school.

