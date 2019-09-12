news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Effiduase (E/R), Sept. 12, GNA - Ms Comfort Asante, the New Juaben North Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has called on parents to combine both formal and informal training in the education to their wards.

She said that a child's development should not only depend on what he gets from the school but also societal values and norms that are taught by parents and the entire community.

She said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after leading a group including the New Juaben North Municipal Director of Education and some staff of the Assembly on a tour to some schools of Oyoko near Effiduase, to welcome newly-admitted pupils on their first day in school.

Ms Asante said the initiative forms part of the effort to encourage newly admitted pupils to stay and be happy in school.

Interacting with teachers and pupils in the schools visited, Ms Asante urged the school children to learn and work hard to achieve their aspirations.

She advised the teachers to make teaching their topmost priority, adding that an education founded on a solid foundation in the early stages of the pupil’s life is the basic ingredient that reveals the good work of a teacher.

She stressed the need for teachers and parents to live exemplary lives for the pupils to emulate.

Assorted soft drinks, biscuits, slates, pencils and school uniforms were distributed to over 100 pupils at the Mpaem and Oyoko schools.

Ms Beverly Dansoa Bartels, Municipal Education Director, called on teachers to use the new carriculum to teach the pupils.

She said the new introduced syllabus by the Ghana Education Service (GES) is predicated on the practical aspect of education and this is aimed at making teaching and learning more interactive.

GNA