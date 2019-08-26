news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 26, GNA – The College of Technology Education Kumasi (COLTEK) of the University of Education Winneba is expanding its infrastructural facilities to make quality tertiary education accessible to many people.

Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University, said the College would soon complete a large lecture theatre complex to alleviate the demand for more lecture spaces to cope with increasing student numbers.

Additionally, the College is in the process of refurbishing and retooling some of the old laboratories and workshops to augment the new ones provided under the African Development Bank (AfDB) Council for Technical Vocational Education and Training (COVET) project, being run at the College.

Professor Afful-Broni was speaking at the matriculation ceremony for fresh men and women of the 2018/2019 Sandwich Session of the university.

A total of 424, 1,091 and 516 students were admitted to the Sandwich postgraduate, TVET Sandwich degree and diploma in education programmes, respectively.

Professor Afful-Broni said UEW maintained high-standing, astute and reputable status that boasts of the best in terms of teaching and non-teaching staff, adding that, the university had adequate facilities to support effective teaching and learning.

He appealed to the freshmen to avoid alcoholism and substance abuse, occultism and more importantly, shun student militancy and follow due process to address their grievances.

GNA