news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/ Deborah Osei- Twum, GNA



Takoradi. Feb 7, GNA - The College for Community and Organizational Development (CCOD) in partnership with the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) have introduced Academic and professional programmes in Organizational Development.

The programme would cover, Masters, Bachelor’s and Certificate courses in Organizational development that would be run by the Institute of Distance and Continuing Education (IDCE) of TTU, headed by Professor Kweku Safo - Ankama.

Mr Peter Kofi Ania, the Public Relations Officer of the College of Community Organizational Development, told the Ghana News Agency that the Academic and Professional programmes have been carefully designed to suit the needs of modern day market demands.

He said the programme was spearheaded to emancipate Africans from entrepreneurship slavery and underdevelopment.

"Organizational Development is geared towards correcting Africa’s capacity crisis, shoring up entrepreneurship intelligence and increasing institutional development".

As an applied behavioural science, the programme is meant to equip individuals in institutions and the community, to largely face the outcome of their own actions through responsible coaching and mentorship.

Mr Ania said students would be tutored in community development, social entrepreneurship, sustainable change mindset, transitional management, facilitation skills and how to lead successful organizational development interventions.

The CCOD as a leading organizational development Technical University in Africa, has introduced the programme in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale, Wa, Sunyani (Main Campus) and Takoradi.

The Public Relations Officer stated that the School was interested in offering affordable education to all and to also alleviate the burden of long distance training in the Programme.

The CCOD also provides consultancy services for institutions to facilitate sustainable growth.

GNA