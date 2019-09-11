news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, Sept. 11, GNA – Members of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Ghana have expressed dissatisfaction with the training process on the new Standard-based Curriculum, saying it was demotivating to the teachers.

Mr Joseph Ackah, the Regional Chairman of the Coalition, said: "The success or otherwise of any educational policy, to a large extent, depends on the teacher but the manner in which we were handled during the training in the Region leaves much to be desired.”

“The process was without dignity, respect and very demotivating to the teaching profession. The whole training, in my view, was poorly planned and, therefore, did not meet the set objectives.”

Mr Ackah called on the Government to help iron out the inefficiencies adding that the increase in contact hours from 1430 hours to 1630 hours demanded that teachers were motivated just like their colleagues in the senior high schools.

He, therefore, urged the Ghana Education Service to put in place measures to ensure the success of future workshops.

