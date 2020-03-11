news, story, article

Accra, March 11, GNA - The Presbyterian Senior High School, Osu has received 10 special purpose desktop computers and accessories valued at GH¢30,000.00 from CITSYS Limited, a Ghanaian owned IT innovations and solutions company.



The donation is part of the company’s commitment to supporting education in the community where it operates.

Mr Henry Nyako, the Chief Executive Officer of CITSYS Ltd, said the company believed education was the biggest enabler for society and had, in the past 13 years, been supporting education at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

He expressed gratitude to the community for supporting the company over the years, which had enabled it to operate in a peaceful and conducive environment.

Mr Vincent Esoah, the Headmaster of the School, thanked the company for the donation and said the computers would be used to enhance Information and Communication Technology (ICT) studies.

The School offers Elective ICT course, for which it had had to rent computers during the WASSCE examination, he said.

“It takes a true member of the community to know its needs and that is what CITSYS has proved to be. Thank you CITSYS,” he added.

GNA