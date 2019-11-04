news, story, article

By Odoom Prince Linford, GNA

Assin Fosu (C/R), Nov. 4, GNA - Mr. Nicholas Fiifi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive for Assin Fosu Municipality has urged the Ghana Education Service to negotiate with churches that worship in various classrooms in the country to pay some money for the maintenance of furniture.

He said sometimes, activities of these churches contribute to the early breakdown of the schools’ furniture and these Churches must support the schools’ developmental f schools projects.

Mr. Fiifi Baako made the call after he led the Fosu Municipal Assembly to present 836 mono and dual desks to the Assin Fosu municipal office of the Ghana Education Service to be distributed to less privileged schools.

In all, 34 schools including Obiri Yeboah Senior High school benefited from this package.

The Chief Executive disclosed that, about 4,000 furniture deficit was discovered during his tour to some selected schools in the municipality, out of that, 125 pieces of dual desk was distributed to some schools in 2018.

An extra 900 dual desk has been made and hopefully to be completed in two months’ time.

He said the introduction of school feeding programme and free education had increased the student’s population significantly and so government had to hasten to address the furniture challenges.

He pleaded with chiefs, opinion leaders, PTA executives and head teachers to collaborate and devise measures to maintain government’s properties to stand the test of time.

Finally, Mr. Baako promised to support private schools in the municipality who have requested for furniture.

Mrs. Mercy Akua Lissar, the Assin Fosu municipal Education Director thanked government for the massive support to the educational sector.

She later pleaded with the MCE to fastpack the work on the rest of the furniture because the deficit was still huge.

GNA