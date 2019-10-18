news, story, article

Dambai (O/R), Sept 18, GNA - The Chonki Traditional Area in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region has donated tubers of yam and bags of cement to the Dambai College of Education.

The 30 bags of cement is for the renovation works in the school and 200 tubers of yam is to support the feeding of students in the College.

Nana Kwaku Beyenor II, Nefahene of the Traditional Area, said the gesture was to appreciate the presence of the College in the area.

He said the donation was not the first and would not be the last so long as the College and the traditional area continued to work together.

Mrs Benedicta Atiku, the Principal of the College, expressed appreciation to the traditional leaders for the good will and support for the College.

She assured that the items would be put to good use and stated the readiness of the College to continue to work with the traditional rulers.

Mr Jonathan Dzunu, the Student Representative Council President of the College, expressed gratitude to the Traditional Area for its constant support to the College.

