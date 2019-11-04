news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Abesim (B/R), Nov. 04, GNA – Barima Kumi Acheaw II, the Chief of Abesim in the Sunyani Municipality has warned teachers who collect monies from parents to teach students during the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to desist from the practice.

He said such culprits would not be spared when caught because aside tarnishing the image of affected communities and the hard won reputation of the schools involved, the practice turns to be a great academic disservice to the students.

He said research has shown that because of examination malpractices many students who entered tertiary institutions could not perform well and were either sacked or has to drop out.

The chief said students who were taught in examinations to pass could gain unfair advantage over their other colleagues but do suffer a lot academically at the next level.

Barima Acheaw II, who is also the ‘Kyidomhene’ of the Dormaa Traditional Area was speaking at this year’s community durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Abesim at the weekend.

The durbar, held every November to raise funds for the Abesim Community Education Endowment Fund to support brilliant but needy students in the area.

He expressed concern over alleged examination malpractices in the area, saying the West Africa Examination Council (WEAC), nearly closed down Abesim as an examination centre due to malpractices in the (2018/2019)BECE exams.

Barima Acheaw II said it requires concerted and a holistic approach among all stakeholders in the fight against examination malpractices and called for effective collaboration among teachers, parents, religious bodies, Assembly Members and traditional authorities to prevent the menace.

On Health, the chief said the Abesim Clinic needed urgent expansion and rehabilitation due to rapid population growth, and appealed to the Ghana Health Service to consider that as a matter of priority.

The Abesimhene also urged wealthy Abesim residents, both home and abroad to contribute towards the holistic development of the town.

On behalf of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, the overlord of Dormaa Traditional Area, Barima Acheaw II presented GH¢6,000.00, whiles he personally donated GH¢4,000.00 into the education fund.

GNA