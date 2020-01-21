news, story, article

By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Adidome (VR), Jan. 21, GNA - Reverend Johnson Avuletey, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister has inaugurated a girl’s model Junior High School at Adidome in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region.

The school, funded by the Central Tongu District Assembly with student population of 70, has three classrooms, a staff common room, headmistress’ office and washrooms.

Mr. Avuletey underscored the importance of girl’s education, stressing that women were key in the development of the country and that the New Patriotic Party’s agenda of promoting girl’s education in the country needed to be applauded.

He said the establishment of a girl’s school would encourage more girls to enroll and help reduce teenage pregnancy in the District.

Mr Avuletey said it was the role of teachers to employ creative ways to make education appealing to girls and asked them not to relent in their duty of impacting knowledge.

“In many situations, pupils listen more to teachers than their parents and there is the need for teachers to help shape our girls into good citizens by being good role models,” he said.

Mr. Thomas Moore Zonyrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Central Tongu, said getting a girl’s model Junior High School in the District was a dream come true and appreciated all those who contributed to the success of the project.

He said plans were in place to build a girls senior high school in the District and also a university campus so that higher educational needs would be met, adding that, “this would not be an achievement for the DCE or the New Patriotic Party but an achievement for the people of Central Tongu so all are to support it.”

Madam Magaret Ezinam Amu, the Headmistress of the Central Tongu Girls Model Junior High School, assured that the School would work hard to promote the name of Central Tongu through its results.

She called on non-governmental organisations and the Assembly to add more facilities so they could enroll more girls.

GNA