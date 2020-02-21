news, story, article

By Isaac Arkoh/Victoria Agyemang



Cape Coast, Feb. 21, GNA - The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) on Thursday, held its maiden ‘Departmental Fair' for Senior High School students across the Central Region.



It was to enable the students familiarize themselves with the concept of technical education to disabuse their minds on the erroneous misconception that Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) was for the academically weak.

The well patronised fair, created a platform for students to network and interact with the various departments to learn more about their activities and how they could help in their career interests to guide their career choices.

In addition to that, the students toured other facilities on campus including Eagle FM, a campus based broadcast, laboratories, health facilities among others.

Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the colourful programme, Mr Samuel Morgan, Assistant Registrar at the Quality Assurance Unit, said the move was in tandem with the University's vision to become a leading global tertiary institution that offered high quality career oriented programmes.

The programes included Engineering, Applied Sciences, Applied Arts, Technical and Vocational Education, Applied Research and Consultancy for national development.

In that regard, the University is committed to imparting technical vocational skills to its students and participants in the pursuit of national development, particularly in the area of renewable energy through knowledge transfer and partnership with industry and commerce.

The focus of CCTU on the study of Renewable energy, which is reliable and in abundance is potentially very cheap if technology and infrastructure improved.

It includes solar, wind, geothermal, hydropower and tidal energy, plus biofuels that are grown and harvested without fossil fuels.

Mr Morgan advised the students to take keen interest in the study of renewable energy sources and other TVET courses as the surest way to improve themselves.

Technical education, he emphasised was the key to the technical, entrepreneurial and skilled workforce, which was a basic requirement for driving the engine of industrial and economic growth.

