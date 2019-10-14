news, story, article

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA



Chuchuliga (U/E), Oct. 14, GNA - The Christian Children Fund of Canada (CCFC) has trained 30 young women in soap and detergent making in Chuchuliga in the Builsa North District, as part of efforts to improve the wellbeing of the youth in the area.



The trainees, drawn from the Builsa-Kassena Child Development Programme of the CCFC including the Namoransa, Chongdema, Chuchuliga, Sandema and Navrongo communities, were trained in Business Management and Product Development for 10 days at a cost of GH¢ 12,770.

Ms Theresa Baveng, the Team leader of CCFC, who addressed the trainees at the graduation ceremony, said her outfit was committed to transforming the lives of people in the communities in which they worked.

She said lack of sustainable vocational skills among girls in the past compounded their poverty levels since most were given out for early marriages while others migrated to the south for menial jobs.

“CCFC believes that poverty is a key driver of child labour and allows some parents to condone with their daughters to be sexually active at early stages of their life,” she said.

Ms Baveng cited reports that showed that 45.1 per cent of children in the Upper East had been victims of early and forced marriages, hence the objective of CCFC, which was to provide viable enterprises for young women to be economically independent.

The team leader said girls were the first to be pulled out of school in times of family hardship, after which they found it difficult to re-enroll, hence the support to empower them to achieve their dreams through income generating programmes.

Ms Baveng said start-up equipment formed part of the training and were given to the girls to immediately go into the soap making business.

She urged them to take the training seriously and make a difference in their lives.

Ms Gifty Apaguuta, a 23-year old trainee and an SHS graduate from Namoransa, on behalf of her colleagues, thanked the CCFC for the training and the start-up kits.

She pledged to start work immediately and expressed the hope that their parents and guardians would assist them financially to make a good start.

GNA