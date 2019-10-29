news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh/Fawzia Seidu, GNA



Fiapre (B/R), Oct. 29, GNA – The Catholic University College of Ghana (CUCG) has graduated its pioneer Master of Public Health (MPH) and the first batch of undergraduate General Nursing students after a year and four years course of studies respectively.

The MPH graduands were 16, comprised of 11 males and five females while those for the General Nursing were two males and two females.

They were among a total of 656 graduands at the 18th Graduation ceremony of the University held at its campus, Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region.

In addition to the MPH and the General Nursing, the others obtained degrees, both at undergraduate and post graduate levels in Religious Studies and Pastoral Ministry, Business Administration, Science, Computer Science and Education Programmes.

Dr. Vitalis Bawontuo, the Dean of the Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences, later in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the MPH programme was introduced to train middle level managers for immense and efficient performance in the public health sector.

He said they were trained in Health Policy Management, Monitoring and Evaluation, Occupational Health and Safety, Epidemiology and Diseases Control, as well as Reproductive Health.

They were also trained and equipped with administrative and management skills to add to the human resources strength and contribute to the advancement of the health sector in Ghana, Dr. Vitalis Bawontuo added.

He announced the Faculty of Health and Allied Sciences was introducing more programmes and urged the general public to take advantage of that to contribute to the enhancement of the Ghana Health Service performance for a heathier and better Ghana.

In a related development, the University matriculated 540 fresh students for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at its 28th matriculation ceremony held simultaneously with the congregation.

The number has increased the total student population to more than 2,500.

In his address, Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) advised the graduands not to compromise their values and personal integrity, saying, “You must always do the right things at the right time”.

He urged them to impact the world by their respective unique efforts, and see the extent of difference they could make in the lives of others.

Prof. Obeng-Ofori stressed the need for them to step out of their comfort zones and take bold decision, regardless of people`s perceptions and criticisms, adding that, “go extra mile to come up with results that surpasses expectations”.

The VC entreated the matriculates to gear everything they would be doing towards academic achievement by taking advantage of every facility available to develop themselves and to prepare for future opportunities and challenges.

GNA