news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Abdulai Haruna, GNA



Accra, Feb.6, GNA – The Education Directorate of the National Catholic Secretariat, on Thursday, declared its readiness to kick off its newly introduced, “Brain Battle National Science and Math Quiz” for Catholic Basic Schools in Accra.

The three-day Quiz, with a slogan, “Its Mental, not Muscles”, would take effect from Friday February 7, 2020.

It would offer participants, who are students from Catholic Basic Schools, the opportunity to exhibit their intelligence in Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Technology, Agricultural Science and associated test of Practical knowledge.

Participants would be tasked to use an apparatus to run tests as part of the contest and each participating school is expected to set up a project in its school to promote the use of renewable energy.

As part of the awards for the contest, the winning school would get a set of furniture worth ¢10,000.00 from ‘Hadsbak Furniture’ company, educational scholarship, a savings account with the GCB Bank with a startup fund of GH¢500.00 each per participant, books, magazines, and a surprise package from Fan Milk Ghana Limited.

The first runner-up school would obtain a set of furniture worth GH¢5,000.00, books and magazines, GCB Bank account for each participant with a startup fund of ¢300.00 and other souvenirs, while the third school would be receive a set of furniture worth GH¢2,000.00, souvenirs from sponsors and a GCB Bank account with a startup fund of GH¢200.00 for each participant.

In addition, every participant of the contest would obtain a ‘consolation prize’ of a “Life Savings” account from the GCB Bank with a startup fund of GH¢100.00.

Participating schools are St. Theresa and St. Joseph School, from the Greater Accra Region, St. Anthony and Mary Queen of Peace School from the Central Region, Orange Star and Mount Mary Junior High Schools (JHS) from the Eastern Region, St Anthony of Padua and St Francis JHS from Western Region, Good Shepherd and Martyrs of Uganda JHS from the Ashanti Region.

Others are St. Joseph R/C and St. Joan of ARC JHS in the Northern Region, Christ the King and Chiok JHS from the Upper East Region, Ancilla, St. Louis and Charia JHS from the Upper West Region, Ho Police Depot and Ho Dome RC JHS in the Volta Region, and Sacred Heart and St. Mary’s Preparatory JHS in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, who unveiled the participating schools, trophy and prize package said the initiative was to equip children who are future leaders with knowledge and skills to enable them to confront societal problems.

He explained that the contest was not just for Catholics but all students in catholic schools, adding that, over 50 per cent of pupils in catholic schools were non-Catholics.

The important thing, he said, was to help build a problem solving society where school children played a pivotal role.

He advised the pupils to adopt good moral practices in addition to their academic intelligence to become productive and good leaders in future.

Mrs Doris Ashun, the General Manager of Catholic Schools in Ghana, said 120 Catholic Basic Schools were open for the contest at the regional level, and the best 21 were selected for the national contest.

Mr Samuel Boateng, the Chief Executive Officer of Cocktail Media, a media non-governmental organisation and co-organisers of the contest, disclosed that initially plans were to offer the winning school an all-expense paid educational trip to China, however, they had to redirect focus due to the recorded cases of Coronavirus in the country.

GNA