news, story, article

By Abebe Dawuni, GNA



Gnani, (NR) Aug. 9, GNA – Bishop Vincent Sowah Boi – Nai, Catholic Bishop for the Yendi Diocese has called on Priests and other stakeholders to monitor moral and professional behavior of teachers and students at all levels of education.

He particularly challenged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) Education Offices, School Management Committes, (SMC) Parent Teacher Associations(PTAs),Traditional authorities, District Education Oversight Committees (DEOCs), Civil society among others to also monitor punctuality, absenteeism and professional conducts in schools to ensure quality education delivery.

Most Reverend Bishop Boi-Nai made the call in an address read on his behalf during a town hall meeting organised by the Justice and Peace Commission of Catholic Church in collaboration with the Yendi Diocesan Justice and Peace Commission and Yendi Municipal Assembly supported by KONRAD ADENAUER STIFUNG of Germany at Gnani.

In attendance were chiefs, religious leaders, Assembly members, Security officers, Members of council of Churches, Youth groups, Parish staff, Teachers among others.

He reminded them that quality education was important to equip and develop sustainable livelihoods, contribute to peaceful and democratic societies and enhance individual well-being to reduce poverty and ignorance.

He appealed to all stakeholders to work together to ensure that curricula teaching materials and teaching methods met the aims of education as defined by International law.

Reverend Father David Kajal Parish Priest of Good Shepherd Parish of Gnani who read the address on behalf of Bishop Boi- Nai said the theme: for the Gnani town hall meeting “Community Participation in Local Governance for Rapid and Sustainable Development” with a sub theme: “Role of Key Stakeholders in Quality Education Delivery” was appropriate.

He said the Catholic Church had several Kindergartens, Primary and Junior High Schools, Senior High Schools, Technical Institutes and St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi and other public schools within the Eastern Corridor of Northern Region.

In a speech read on behalf of Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, the Yendi Municipal Chief Executive commended the organizers of the town hall meeting describing it as a wakeup call at a time, the performance of Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.) Candidates in the Municipality scored 52 percent in 2013, 46 percent in 2014, 47 percent in 2015, 45 percent in 2016, 50 percent in 2017 and 77 percent in 2018 respectively.

According to him the statistics indicated that the public schools were the worst performing category impacting negatively on girls in particular.

Mr Gaspared Dery, Municipal Coordinating Director said the Yendi Municipal Assembly would continue to provide the needs of education and appealed to parents to support government by sending their children to school.

Alhaji Alhassan Mustapha, the Yendi Municipal Director of Education reminded them of the need for peace for development.

He said their success and development depended solely on education and urged them to eschew all kinds of trivialities that could escalate into conflicts.

Mr Peter Atia .Diocesan Justice and Peace Coordinator commended the people of Gnani for solving a problem which nearly turned into violence adding that the use of guns during conflict would not help in development.

He said in the past years, people lost their lives because of violence, which should not be repeated.

On local governance, he said there was a bill before Parliament for election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCES), which when passed, a referendum would be held for the election of the MNADCES.

He said similar town hall meetings were held at Tatale/Sangule District and Yendi Municipal.

GNA