Accra, Oct 2, GNA - Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, the Member of Parliament for Tema West and Deputy Minister of trade, has lifted the mood at the Aggrey Memorial School in Tema, with the donation of one thousand pieces of dual desks.



At a short ceremony on the school compound, Mr Ahenkorah handed out the gift to the Metro Director of Education, Mrs. Bernice Ofori, amidst enthusiastic cheers from teachers and pupils alike.

“This is a token to the schools of Tema West in fulfillment of the pledge to assist with 4,000 dual desks,” Carlos Ahenkorah said as he handed over the desks.

Later in an interview with the Media, the MP later said the donation was in the name of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

“Yes, this donation was on behalf of the President because the over-all vision for education, under which this donation was made is that of President Akufo-Addo,” he said.

According to him, the donation would help alleviate the inadequacy of desks in Tema West schools and reiterated government’s commitment to education and the determination of President Akufo-Addo to see through transformational programmes like Free SHS.

The Tema West MP also dispelled recent misconception that Government was introducing a sex education programme that would goad pupils in Ghanaian Basic schools into homosexuality and lesbianism.

“There is no way we will ever do that, the President has made it clear that only the Ghanaian people can decide what sexuality will be tolerated and the Ghanaian people have made it clear that homosexuality is frowned on by our culture and so it cannot be true that we are trying to do this with the Comprehensive Sexual Education programme.”

In attendance at the donation was the Tema West Constituency, Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dennis Amfo-Sefah, alias, Nana Boakye.

Mr Amfo-Sefah said it was an attempt to create impression that government wanted to turn Ghanaian pupils into gay.

“During the campaign prior to the 2016 elections, Mr. Carlos Kinsley Ahentorah promised to improve education and after he became MP, he set up a committee of which I am a member to identify educational problems of Tema West, through the instrumentality of our hardworking MP who doubles as Deputy Minister of Trade, we have one school, one canteen, training programs for teachers, mock exams for students and pupils, he has supplied textbooks, mathematical sets and one hundred dual desks to the Sakumono Village school.

He has helped many educational institutions across the length and breadth of the Tema West Municipality in diverse ways. Today, the MP has brought 1,000 dual desks to Aggrey Memorial School compound to be given to schools. Look at the cheers he has received from this well attended function?, look at the smiles on the faces of pupils, teachers and parents, look at the way our MP was commended by the Metro and Municipal Directors of education. What shows that Carlos Ahenkorah is not a gift from God to the good people of Tema West?”. Nana Boakye asked.

GNA